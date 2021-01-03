Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) to “Buy”

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Delcath Systems stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $964,000.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

