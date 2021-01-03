Zealium (NZL) Market Cap Hits $15,469.83

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Zealium has a market capitalization of $15,469.83 and $53.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,468 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,468 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

