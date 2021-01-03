ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) One Day Volume Hits $12,348.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $59,332.60 and approximately $12,348.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005142 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001532 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004419 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000208 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000908 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 173,781,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,185,589 tokens. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.