ZelCash Price Hits $0.0370 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000809 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 258.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

