ZEON Network (ZEON) One Day Volume Tops $95,390.00

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitMart, IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00123752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00173252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00513752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273425 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019406 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003330 BTC.

ZEON Network Token Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

