ZEON (ZEON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $193,295.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, ZEON has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $5.67 million and $193,295.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00267021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.26 or 0.02028785 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

