Zero (ZER) Market Cap Reaches $876,698.01

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Zero has a market cap of $876,698.01 and $40,541.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,488,511 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

