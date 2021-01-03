ZTCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.97 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00043421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00302895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011620 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

