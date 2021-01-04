$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SINA’s earnings. SINA reported earnings per share of ($2.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SINA.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SINA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.98. 5,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.16. SINA has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SINA by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,194,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SINA by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 280,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SINA by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 187,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,783,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

