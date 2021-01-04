$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

NYSE HPE opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,886 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

