$0.72 EPS Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.80. Duluth reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

DLTH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. 1,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84. Duluth has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Duluth by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Duluth by 256.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.