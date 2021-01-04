$0.73 EPS Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $0.53. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

