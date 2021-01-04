0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and $295,803.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000188 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.