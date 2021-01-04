$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of JELD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.31. 21,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in JELD-WEN by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

