$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.29 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.83. 69,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,091 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.