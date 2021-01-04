$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.29 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.83. 69,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,091 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

