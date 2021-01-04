$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.45. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Shares of LITE traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.69. 34,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,365. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $101.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 843,736 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lumentum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

