10,000 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Bought by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $230,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 283,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Trex by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,583,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.89. 9,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,340. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

