10,270 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 202,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.0% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 22.4% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 35,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.