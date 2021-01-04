$109.67 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post $109.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.30 million and the highest is $116.00 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $96.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $371.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $377.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $466.53 million, with estimates ranging from $435.40 million to $516.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,990 shares of company stock valued at $53,452,986. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2,111.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 146.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

