$117.97 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post $117.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.24 million and the highest is $119.70 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $124.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $502.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.98 million to $504.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $455.46 million, with estimates ranging from $440.72 million to $470.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hallmark Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 457,279 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

