$12.17 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021

Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $12.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.31 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $47.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.05 million to $48.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.64 million, with estimates ranging from $51.94 million to $57.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GAIN. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAIN opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.