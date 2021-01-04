$12.17 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $12.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.31 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $47.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.05 million to $48.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.64 million, with estimates ranging from $51.94 million to $57.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GAIN. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAIN opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

