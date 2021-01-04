$13.19 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report $13.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.30 million and the lowest is $13.08 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $17.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $46.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.36 million, with estimates ranging from $58.60 million to $62.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.55. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

