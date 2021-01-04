$143.47 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce $143.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.98 million. Paylocity posted sales of $132.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $627.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $652.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $770.57 million, with estimates ranging from $741.86 million to $837.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

In other news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746 over the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 264,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Paylocity by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 111,004 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 2,191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.08. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

