$18.70 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post $18.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the lowest is $18.50 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $17.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $71.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.20 million to $71.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $75.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $174.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.