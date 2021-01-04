180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading Down 8.1%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 848,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 362,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $70,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 136,066 shares of company stock worth $375,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.