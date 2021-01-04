$187.43 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $187.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.80 million and the lowest is $179.90 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $164.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $723.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.50 million to $755.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $722.57 million, with estimates ranging from $665.40 million to $788.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,841,000 after purchasing an additional 514,574 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,489,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after buying an additional 178,587 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBCI opened at $46.01 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

