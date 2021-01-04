$187.48 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce sales of $187.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.58 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $224.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $698.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.56 million to $714.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $885.58 million, with estimates ranging from $767.49 million to $974.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

NYSE HL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 695,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

