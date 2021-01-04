$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $136.65 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 181.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

