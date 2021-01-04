$2.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.87. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

DG stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 417.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Dollar General by 6,179.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

