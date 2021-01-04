$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. V.F. reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,309,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -657.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

