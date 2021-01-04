$20.08 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $20.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.18 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $16.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $75.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 million to $76.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.52 million, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $100.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,021. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.