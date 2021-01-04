21,583 Shares in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 108.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 270.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 71,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 4.14. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. Research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

