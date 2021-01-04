23,551 Shares in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 310,191 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.30. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.