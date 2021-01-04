$3.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.94 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $14.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $15.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,211,373 shares of company stock worth $2,223,862,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 533,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,088,000 after purchasing an additional 291,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $113.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.