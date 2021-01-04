$323.92 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to announce sales of $323.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.34 million and the highest is $326.50 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $298.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.43.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,829 shares of company stock worth $2,588,651. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,931 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,691,000 after purchasing an additional 192,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,281 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after buying an additional 88,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $511.04 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $530.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.04.

Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

