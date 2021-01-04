$33.57 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post $33.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $34.12 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $19.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $124.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.67 million to $125.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.19 million, with estimates ranging from $126.14 million to $135.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. 26,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,460. The company has a market capitalization of $300.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

In other news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

