$376.90 Million in Sales Expected for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) to report sales of $376.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.79 million. Forterra reported sales of $363.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Forterra by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Forterra by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Forterra stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 314,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,675. Forterra has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

