37,888 Shares in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 896.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 117,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 53,263 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 379.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 70.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 119,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

