3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 118.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 3,127.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,184,000 after buying an additional 218,900 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in 3M by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

MMM traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,759. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average is $164.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.