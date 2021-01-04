$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 404,446 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 955,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 19.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Core-Mark by 164.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 275,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CORE opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

