$41.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post $41.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.96 billion and the highest is $41.82 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $39.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.59 billion to $162.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $168.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $165.40 billion to $170.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH opened at $53.56 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

