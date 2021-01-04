$422.31 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report $422.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.50 million to $425.20 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $416.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

NYSE MAA opened at $126.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

