$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report $430,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 975%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,507 shares of company stock valued at $470,843. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,861,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,464 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,029,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after acquiring an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,617. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.56. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

