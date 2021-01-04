4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $270,563.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $422,442.08 and $270,563.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00124481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00235130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00527636 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276958 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049404 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io.

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

