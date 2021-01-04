500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of 500.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

500.com stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. 500.com has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

