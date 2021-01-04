$53.05 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post $53.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $53.70 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $50.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $215.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.30 million to $221.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $210.28 million, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAFC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $348.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

