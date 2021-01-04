$54.07 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce sales of $54.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.62 million to $57.51 million. Materialise posted sales of $56.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $200.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.24 million to $203.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $223.62 million, with estimates ranging from $214.64 million to $232.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTLS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the third quarter worth $238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Materialise by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise during the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Materialise by 42.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. Materialise has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -677.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.