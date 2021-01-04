$655.80 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $655.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $566.90 million to $712.21 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $740.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

NYSE MMP opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

