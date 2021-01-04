$692.91 Million in Sales Expected for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) will post $692.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.60 million to $693.22 million. Party City Holdco posted sales of $731.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $533.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

PRTY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 160,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $693.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.16.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,572,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988 in the last three months. 6.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

