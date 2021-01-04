$721.82 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce sales of $721.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.00 million and the highest is $726.03 million. Fortinet posted sales of $614.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.26.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $148.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $153.33.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

